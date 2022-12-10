NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for early-morning sunshine on Saturday followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon hours. Then, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Our next storm system makes its way into the area Sunday morning. The precipitation is likely to fall as rain in the five boroughs, Long Island, and parts of New Jersey.

However, the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey could see snow or a wintry mix for most of Sunday. As temperatures decrease during the late evening and overnight hours, a changeover to snow or a wintry mix could occur in parts of the five boroughs, Long Island, and Connecticut.

However, no more than a dusting is likely. Areas north and west of the city could see an inch or two of snow.