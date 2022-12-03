NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab those umbrellas because another storm system has arrived New York City.

The bulk of the rain should move through between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. There could be a break until about 3 p.m., at which point a second line of showers could sweep through the city.

In addition, the winds are expected to ramp up, with gusts in excess of 30 mph possible. The bright side to the gray day will be that temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to nearly 60 degrees.

Look for drier and colder conditions on Sunday and Monday. As Tuesday rolls around, another chance of rain showers is expected and will last through portions of Thursday. Look for a dry-out by Friday.