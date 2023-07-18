NEW YORK (PIX11) — A few storms rattled parts of the region again, bringing flooding downpours. The front that brought the storms will dip to the south, calming things down for Wednesday, but another frontal boundary moves in Thursday night into Friday and cause an unsettled close to the workweek.

Outside of a few lingering showers, the rest of Tuesday night will be dry with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will also take a slight dip thanks to the frontal passage. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

There will still be a fair amount of clouds around on Wednesday as the front tracks just to the south of the region. There are indications that a few stray showers may develop for Southern New Jersey and nudge a little north up the shore. The vast majority of the region should stay dry, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Most of Thursday looks okay, with high pressure still in control for much of the day. Expect highs to remain in the mid-80s.

The next chance of storms moves in late Thursday night and into Friday. Expect more scattered showers and storms that may also produce torrential downpours creating additional flooding concerns. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.

The good news is that the storms should clear out just in time for the weekend. The humidity also backs off, making it feel comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.