February ends on a chilly note, but it allows March to start out more like a lamb. There will be a slight moderation in temperatures through the middle part of the week, then it will turn colder as we head into the weekend.

Monday night will be mainly clear for most of the period. Toward daybreak, a few clouds will move in. Temperatures will end up dropping into the upper 20s.

There will be a good deal of clouds on Tuesday as a weak disturbance crosses through. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s during the day. Toward the evening hours, a cold front will bring the chance of scattered rain showers. For areas well north, temperatures may be cold enough to produce scattered snow showers.

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week. A nice westerly breeze brings temperatures up to around 50 degrees under sunny skies.

Another weak system will pass through the region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most areas will once again see a few rain showers, but northern areas could be cold enough for a little wet snow. Cold air will follow once the system passes with highs only expected to be in the lower 40s.

Despite ample sunshine, highs may not get out of the 30s on Friday. The good news is that temperatures will recover quickly during the weekend.

Expect highs to be in the mid 40s to around 50 during the weekend. Along with the milder temperatures some rain will be possible on Sunday as a warm front lifts across the region.