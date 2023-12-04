NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week is shaping up to be a relatively quiet one.

A weak storm system will bypass the region, passing well south during the middle part of the week. On Thursday, a frontal boundary may bring a rain or snow shower, but it does not seem to be a big deal.

Temperatures will be cooling down through Thursday before they start to recover heading into the weekend.

Skies will partially clear out on Monday night as a weak disturbance tracks offshore. Expect overnight temperatures to dip into the upper 30s in the city, while most surrounding areas will be in the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday may start with a fair amount of sun, but clouds will build up during the day. There will be a northerly wind around and that will cool temperatures down into the mid-40s.

An Alberta Clipper will dive well south of the region, leaving us with more clouds on Wednesday. The cooling trend will continue with highs topping out in the lower 40s.

Thursday is the coldest day of the week, as temperatures struggle to reach around 40 degrees. A warm front will make its way toward the region, and it may bring a snow or rain shower. As the ground temperature is expected to be above freezing, any snow that falls should not stick for most.

Temperatures will trend the other way with the passage of the warm front. Expect highs to climb toward 50 degrees on Friday under a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday looks to be a pleasantly mild day. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, a southwesterly wind will cause temperatures to return to the lower 50s.

For Sunday, there are disagreements on the timing of the next storm system. There is a chance that rain could develop during the middle part of the day, or it may hold off until Sunday night and linger into a good part of Monday.

Regardless of when it begins, it will be mild ahead of the storm as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s.