Much of the region was dealing with some rain and snow on Wednesday. While the city was going back and forth between both rain and snow at times, it was mainly a snow event for areas north of the city. Coastal sections got a general coating of snow, while inland areas received around 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Any leftover flakes should diminish early on Wednesday evening. The rest of the night will feature some clearing. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s. As some spots may drop down below the freezing mark, there are concerns for some black ice.

The rest of the work week looks tranquil as high pressure slides across the northeast. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday, but clouds will start to move in on Friday as the next storm arrives. Temperatures through the period will be around 50 degrees.

On Saturday, a developing storm system moves in, bringing rain that could last through a good portion of the day. The area of low pressure will undergo a period of rapid intensification as it moves into New England. That will allow winds to increase into the evening with gusts potentially climbing past 50 mph late in the day. Also, it will drive down very cold temperatures, allowing for the possibility of the rain to changeover to snow before it tapers off.

In terms of temperatures, it may be on the mild side during the first part of Saturday with highs around 50. Once the front passes, cold air will filter in quickly allowing overnight lows to dive down into the 20s. The blustery conditions will continue into Sunday, keeping the temperature in the 30s during the day. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s.

Eventually the winds will calm down and bring back the milder air for the start of next week. Highs will return to the lower 50s on Monday.