The week started on a great note with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. While there will be the risk of a few spotty showers on Wednesday, it looks like it will be another dry week.

Unfortunately, too much of a good thing could be bad as well. Parts of the city and New Jersey are under a severe drought as rainfall amounts in those areas are running some 4 to 8 inches below normal since the start of June.

There were a few spotty showers well north of the city during the day on Monday. They are expected to dissipate early on Monday evening. As for the city and the rest of the region, it will stay dry with a few patchy clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will start out sunny, but some clouds will develop during the day. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

By Wednesday an upper-level system could bring a few widely scattered showers around. Most of it should be on the light side. The vast majority will stay dry with only a good deal of clouds. Highs will be around 80.

Heading into the latter part of the week, we will start to see a slight moderation as the temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. We do not see it being excessive, but it will be on the warm side under partly to mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks dry was well with partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Heading into next week, the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center and the forecast models see a more active pattern setting up, which would suggest an increased risk for rain. Hopefully, that could bring some relief to the drought.