NEW YORK (PIX11) — The coastal storm that brought a great deal of flooding downpours has moved on. The region has started to dry out, but the damage has been done.

Many of the rivers and streams in New Jersey went over their banks, causing a great deal of flooding. While many smaller streams have crested, the Passaic and Raritan Rivers continue to rise and are expected to produce major flooding. The Raritan may crest as soon as Monday night, but the Passaic may continue to rise until Wednesday before it finally starts to go down.

Skies have cleared out behind the storm for Monday night. The winds have eased through the evening, but the northwesterly winds will cool temperatures down quite a bit. Overnight temperatures will end up dropping into the upper 30s.

An upper-level disturbance trailing behind the main storm could bring a passing flurry around on Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be a partly to mostly sunny day.

A northwesterly breeze will make it a significantly colder day after highs on Monday were in the lower 60s. Expect afternoon temperatures on Tuesday to stay in the lower 40s.

High pressure settles into the region by Wednesday. That will bring in a great deal of sunshine, with highs topping out in the mid-40s.

The rest of the week remains sunny and dry as the high sticks around across the country’s eastern half. Expect highs to hover in the lower 40s for both Thursday and Friday.

As far as the weekend goes leading into Christmas, it looks to remain quiet. A few clouds associated with a weak disturbance may come around Sunday into Monday.

At this point, it should stay dry on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s for both days.