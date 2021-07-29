Cooler, cloudy Thursday with possibly severe storms in evening

NEW YORK — Wednesday featured a very nice summer day as temperatures climbed into the lower 80s with relatively low humidity.

That all changes rather quickly as a storm system approaches on Thursday bringing showers and storms that could turn severe in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Some of the storms that do develop could contain damaging winds, large hail, and the threat of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

On Thursday, a few showers could develop during the morning hours, but much of the action will hold off until the afternoon or evening. During that time, thunderstorms may flare up and turn severe especially for areas south and west of the city.

As the storms approach the city and points north and east, the severe threat will be more isolated, but gusty thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. It will be a very humid day as temperatures top out in the upper 70s to around 80.

While the storm threat diminishes during the overnight hours, the clouds may stick around early on Friday. Eventually the skies will clear out and the humidity will begin to drop as a stiff breeze develops from the northwest. It should be nice in the afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday will be a an unseasonably cool day as the northerly wind persists. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 70s under a generally sunny sky.

Most of Sunday should be okay with highs around 80 degrees. In the afternoon, a cold front could bring the risk of scattered showers.

It looks to be nice start to the next workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s for Monday.