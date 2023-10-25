NEW YORK (PIX11) — Instead of heading further into autumn, Mother Nature is taking a step back and making it feel more like summer for the next couple of days.

Record highs may be in jeopardy starting on Thursday, and they may be threatened on Friday and Saturday. A cold front will bring back the temperatures during the latter part of the weekend, but then a chillier air mass moves in for Halloween and beyond.

Skies will feature partly cloudy skies on Wednesday night as an upper-level disturbance crosses through. The cloud cover will end up keeping temperatures at around the 60-degree mark in the city during the overnight hours.

While there will still be some high clouds around on Thursday, winds will continue to come from the southwest. That will help bump temperatures into the mid to upper 70s during the day. The record high for Central Park is 78, and that, along with the other reporting stations around the region, may tie or break records.

Friday’s record high for Central Park is 82 degrees, so while it will be warm, it will be harder to reach that temperature. It will be enjoyable, though, with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs are expected to end up in the upper 70s.

The warmth reaches its peak on Saturday. The temperatures will top out at around 80 degrees during the day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The record high for the day is 83 degrees, so there is a chance that we may tie it.

A frontal boundary crosses through Saturday night. While no rain is expected from it, cooler air will move on Sunday. Temperatures will back down into the mid-60s. A wave of low pressure riding along the front may bring a risk of showers, extending the streak of wet weekends to eight at this point.

A few showers may linger around on Monday before the front finally shifts east. Temperatures will continue downward, with highs topping out in the upper 50s.

Halloween looks to be dry but very chilly. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will only top in the lower 50s. The cooling trend continues into Wednesday of next week as temperatures may fail to reach the 40s.