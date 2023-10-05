NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front makes its way toward the East Coast on Friday. At the same time, Tropical Storm Philippe tracks well offshore toward New England.

While there will be no direct impacts from the storm over our region, it will help feed some tropical moisture toward the cold front and potentially enhance the rainfall amounts.

Clouds will be on the increase on Thursday evening. Some fog may develop overnight, but light showers or drizzle may develop toward daybreak. Temperatures will end up holding in the mid-60s.

Friday looks to be a damp day as the front nears the region. While heavy rain is not expected, periods of light showers or drizzle can develop at any point of the day. Expect highs to be around 70 degrees.

Forecast models are starting to see the potential of heavy rain that could produce some flash flooding late Friday night into Saturday morning. This is when Philippe will be well east, but the tropical moisture will feed into the frontal boundary and potentially bring flooding downpours for parts of the region.

The rain should eventually wind down in the afternoon, and cooler temperatures will rush behind the frontal boundary. Temperatures may start in the mid-60s early in the day but then trail down into the 50s when the front passes.

A gusty westerly wind will develop, bringing in a relatively cool air mass for Sunday and early next week. Temperatures on Sunday, as well as Monday, may not get out of the 50s. Frost Advisories may be issued for areas well north, especially on Monday night, as overnight lows may end up into the 30s in those locations.