NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly day in and around the five boroughs as the Big Apple began drying out after a two-day rain event.

Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 44 degrees, the tenth day in a row in which temperatures were at or below average. The day started on a bright note, but many clouds mixed in the afternoon.

Expect the cold conditions to stay in place for the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s in most locations, although 20s are likely north and west of the city. Skies will become partly cloudy, and a few lingering snow showers are possible in parts of the Hudson Valley.

The sunshine returns tomorrow morning, but clouds will likely mix in during the afternoon. Highs will primarily be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some additional sun is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay on the chilly side, though. Look for highs in the upper 30s. Expect a chance of rain and snow from Thursday into Friday.