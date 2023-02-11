NEW YORK (PIX11) — After experiencing Spring-like record highs Friday, temperatures dropped back to more seasonable levels on Saturday.

Central Park saw an afternoon high of 46 degrees, five degrees above average. In addition, lots of sunshine was seen overhead, and winds decreased after a windy morning.

Expect conditions to cool down slightly this evening. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s in most areas. However, 30s are possible north and west of the city. Skies will primarily be mostly clear, although a few clouds could enter southern New Jersey.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region tomorrow. The first half of the day looks dry for most of the area, but showers are expected to move into central and southern New Jersey during the afternoon, and then into northern New Jersey, the five boroughs, and Long Island later in the evening.

Look for the wet weather to remain in place through early Monday morning.