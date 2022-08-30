NEW YORK (PIX11) — An approaching cold front will bring some showers and storms across the tri-state region on Tuesday night. Due to the late night arrival, the storms will not be as strong, but we still need rain as the region is under a drought.

The showers and storms will approach the region Tuesday evening. Across sections well north and west, the rain has already arrived and has been on the heavy side. The National Weather Service has issued Flood Advisories for parts of Sullivan and Ulster Counties that will last through the evening. As the line of storms approaches the city and coast, they should weaken, leaving us with some moderate rain. Rainfall amounts will likely be only at around .10 to .25″. They could be one or two spots where a downpour develops and cause rainfall totals to add up to around an inch.

By Wednesday, the rain should be offshore and skies will clear out quickly. The humidity will also take a tumble as well as temperatures climb into the mid-80s.

The rest of the week looks great as high pressure moves across the northeast. A northwesterly flow will allow temperatures to trail downward into the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The Labor Day Weekend looks to start out on a great note. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Most of Sunday looks fine as well, with highs in the mid-80s. Late in the day, there could be a thunderstorm that develops. Heading into Labor Day, a frontal boundary could bring the chance of showers and storms into the forecast. As a result of the unsettled forecast, temperatures may be on the cooler side with highs struggling to hit 80.