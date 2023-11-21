NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm pounds the region the region with heavy rain and gusty winds.

A strong southwesterly wind will cause minor coastal flooding at high tide late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The good news is that the brunt of the storm comes through at night. While there might be a few leftover showers at the start of the big getaway, much of Wednesday looks dry, with skies gradually clearing out.

Rain has developed on Tuesday afternoon and will ramp up into the evening. Heavy downpours will be possible overnight, and the winds will pick up. At times, gusts over 30 mph will be possible, which could cause a few tree limbs to fall and an isolated power outage.

While the rain will be heavy, the recent dry weather will limit the threat of flooding. Southwesterly winds will develop, raising temperatures toward the mid-50s by daybreak.

Any leftover showers early Wednesday morning should taper off rather quickly. Clouds will linger for a good deal of the day. The sun will break through the clouds during the day, which may bump temperatures into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The skies should clear out by Thursday morning, making it a very nice Thanksgiving Day. The morning parade should have no issues from Mother Nature, with temperatures climbing through the upper 40s. There might be a breeze around, but it should not be a concern for the balloons. Into the afternoon, expect temperatures to climb back into the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures will start to cool down. While it will be sunny on Black Friday, it will be a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 40s.

A dry cold front will then pass through, bringing the season’s coldest temperatures. Skies will be sunny on Saturday, but highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees. Temperatures will recover a bit on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies.