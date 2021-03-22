Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Weather

by: , PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:

The first weekend of spring brought lots of sun and mild temperatures to the region, and that’s expected to last into the first half of the week.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather over the region throughout the early part of the workweek.  

We can expect mostly sunny skies Monday with a high temperature of 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 52 degrees.

A slow-moving storm system approaches on Wednesday, bringing some late-day clouds and a slight chance for an evening shower, but most of us will stay dry, and high temperatures will stay in the 60s. 

The next significant chance for rain arrives on Friday, and it will get breezy as well, but temperatures will still be a bit above average.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

@PIXWeather on Twitter