NEW YORK (PIX11) — While last week was a doozy with chilly temperatures and a lot of rain, the second week of May is shaping up to be a very pleasant one. Toward the end of the week, we may get another taste of summer as temperatures look to approach 80 degrees once again.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday night. An area of low pressure will slide to the south. Overnight temperatures will end up in the mid-50s

The area of low pressure will pass to the south on Tuesday morning and bring the chance of a light shower or two around for portions of New Jersey. For the city and points north and east, we should stay dry. but the clouds will linger through the middle part of the day. Eventually, the storm moves out to sea and the skies will clear out during the afternoon. There will be an easterly wind developing behind to system forcing temperatures to back down into the mid to upper 60s.

The winds will then shift more westerly bringing back the warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. Expect sunny skies on Wednesday with temperatures climbing back into the lower 70s, then into the mid-70s on Thursday. On Friday, the winds drift to the southwest bringing in a substantial warmup. Expect highs to reach the lower 80s and it will likely continue to stay there through Saturday.

By Mother’s Day, we will see temperatures trail back to around 70, but skies will remain partly to mostly sunny. No rain is to be expected until the early part of next week.