NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended on a pleasant note after the soggy Thursday. High pressure will settle across the region through the weekend, but a cold front will approach on Monday. A chilly air mass will then move in, bringing in the coldest temperatures that we have seen since last spring.

Skies will remain clear Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s for most areas. However, some outlying spots will dip into the upper 30s. Those areas may end up dealing with frost by Saturday morning.

It will be a gorgeous Saturday with mostly sunny skies from dusk to dawn. Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 60s during the day. Sunday features more of the same, with highs in the upper 60s as well. Late in the day, a frontal boundary to the west will bring some clouds around.

By Monday, that front will be over the region, and a disturbance riding along it could bring the risk of showers around. That will bring temperatures down to the low to mid-60s.

A stiff westerly breeze will follow behind the front bringing in the coldest air of the season so far. Between Tuesday and Thursday of next week, we may only see temperatures hovering around the lower 50s during the day. Adding in the wind, it will feel more like the 30s during the overnight hours. By Friday of next week, we may see some moderation, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s.