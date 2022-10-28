NEW YORK (PIX11) — The chill is in for another night as high pressure continues to bring in a northerly breeze to the region. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued to the north and west of the city as temperatures will dip into the 30s. The fall foliage will be near or at its peak around the city this weekend and the weather will be great for viewing. Halloween looks to be a little tricky as a weak system brings the chance for some light showers for the trick-or-treaters.

The high clouds that developed on Friday will stick around into the overnight hours. Eventually, the clouds will move out toward daybreak and the winds will back off. That will help bring down the temperatures into the low to mid 40s. Inland areas will end up going down into the 30s.

High pressure will stick around through much of the weekend keeping us dry. Saturday will feature sunny skies with highs climbing to around 60. Sunday will start out with clear skies, but clouds may be on the increase during the latter part of the day. Expect temperatures to moderate in the lower 60s.

On Halloween, a storm system approaches bringing the unfortunate chance of showers for the trick-or-treaters. The good news is that the storm is weakening indicating that the day will not be a washout. Still, the raingear might be needed over the costumes when the evening activities get underway. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

There may still be a few leftover clouds around on Tuesday, but the skies will clear out as the day progresses. Highs will be in the upper 60s.