The week will have a split look with the first half looking quiet with mostly sunny skies. During the latter half, we are expecting an unsettled stretch as several systems bring rain before things quiet down for the weekend.

Skies will be generally clear at first Monday night. Overnight, some clouds will move in, but it should remain dry. Lows are expected to be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine throughout the day. It will be nice as temperatures climb close to 60 degrees in the afternoon, but there will be a noticeable breeze that kicks up during the day.

Wednesday may have some sun early in the morning, but winds will come off the east, bringing in some clouds. It will also cool things down with temperatures holding in the upper 40s. Some showers may move in late in the day as a complex storm starts to move in. A wave of low pressure will move in late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing a steady round of rain.

We may get a break by Thursday afternoon and there may be some breaks of sun as temperatures climb into the mid 50s. A second area of low pressure could bring another round of showers late Thursday night and it could linger into Friday morning. Skies will then clear out on Friday afternoon and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s.

Between Wednesday night and Friday morning, as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain may occur. Heavy downpours will be a possibility and result in ponding on area roadways.

For now, the weekend looks fine with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.