Pleasant Thursday but rain to close out the week

NEW YORK — Some strong thunderstorms flared up across the region on Wednesday as a cold front swept across the region.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day, but rain will arrive on Friday and it will linger into the holiday weekend. A few scattered thunderstorms are still possible through the evening hours before the cold front finally passes at around midnight. Overnight, the weather will calm down with skies clearing out and temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Thursday will be a delightful day as high pressure slides passes to the north. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

The weather then takes a turn on Friday as a storm system slides into the region. An onshore flow will develop cooling temperatures down into the 60s and rain could develop late in the day.

The rain could be on the heavier side through the night and continue into Saturday morning. As much as an inch of rain will be possible before all is said and done.

The risk for additional showers cannot be ruled out on Saturday as the storm slowly pulls out to sea. Regardless if there is any rain or not, a brisk breeze will hold temperatures in the lower 60s.

Conditions slowly improve heading into Sunday. The sun should break through the clouds, but the cool breeze will remain to be a player. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Memorial Day will be the pick of the weekend. The skies will clear out and the sun will help bring temperatures back up toward 70 degrees.