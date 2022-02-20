Pleasant, sunny Monday ahead for NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Get ready for a beautiful Monday.

The weather should be mostly clear and cold overnight, but temperatures should stay above freezing. Warmer weather beings Monday morning.

Temperatures will be above normal as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley and northeast New Jersey should see temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Long Island residents can expect temperatures in the 40s.

Rain is forecast to return on Tuesday, though temperatures will remain mild. There could be half an inch to an inch of rainfall. Winds with howling gusts up to 60 mph could return Tuesday night.

Light showers could continue on Wednesday, but highs could reach into the 60s.

Temperatures will drop again on Thursday and will stay cooler through the end of the week. Friday could bring a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice in the morning. While conditions should clear out Saturday, it will be much colder with temperatures in the 20s.

Meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden has more in the video above.