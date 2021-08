The showers and storms that moved into the tri-state region on Sunday evening will move out overnight as a cold front moves through.

Behind this front, sunshine returns on Monday, and the humidity will dip a little as well. Expect a partly to mostly sunny Monday with highs in the low 80s.

A system offshore will bring clouds again on Tuesday, but we should stay dry.

With high temperatures right around 80 through the middle of the workweek, it’s a pleasant start to the month of August.