NEW YORK (PIX11) — After sweating through a nearly week-long heat wave, people from the tri-state area have enjoyed seasonable temperatures and low humidity the last two days.

More of that is in store for Wednesday as afternoon temperatures will only reach the low and mid-80s in most locations.

Humidity levels will remain low, as well, but the heat and mugginess return on Thursday. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s in some areas, and more 90s are possible on Friday. Fortunately, the 90s will not hang around long enough to produce another heat wave, as a cold front will sweep through and dry things out for the weekend.