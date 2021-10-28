Perfect fall day Thursday before rain returns Friday

After a nor’easter dumped roughly 3 to 6 inches of rain across the region and finally moved off the coast, Thursday is looking to be a picture perfect autumn day.

Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine with a few patchy clouds. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to around 60, which is right around where we should be for this time of the year.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t last for too long.

Friday starts out with some sunshine, but the next storm system will already start to move into the region. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s as clouds will be on the increase. Showers could arrive either late in the afternoon or in the evening and there could be a few downpours through the overnight period.

Additional flooding will be on the table as many rivers are still recovering from the nor’easter.

The heavier showers should be over with by the time we get into Saturday, however the upper-level disturbance trailing the main storm will be slow to move out. As a result, the day will feature a good deal of clouds with the risk of a few more passing showers. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Halloween on Sunday is looking to be okay, however.

There will be some clouds to start the day, but skies will clear out in the afternoon as the trick-or-treaters begin to head out. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.