NEW YORK (PIX11) — Expect scattered clouds to blanket the city and surrounding areas Saturday, but the sun will break through just enough to give us some partial blue skies.

Highs are expected to be shortly below average, with a low in the 50s for the city, and upper 40s to low 50s for the suburbs. The region will warm up a degree or two tomorrow as these clouds dissipate. As a result, temperatures will reach the mid-50s for most of the area on Easter.

Clear skies will start out the new week. Temperatures will skyrocket to almost 70 degrees on Tuesday and will not stop there.

Conditions will allow for a summer-like tease, reaching the 80s by Thursday. Some scattered clouds may be found on Wednesday and Friday but will not restrict the sun’s heat.