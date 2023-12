NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unseasonably warm temperatures are taking over this weekend.

It is expected to be in the mid-40s on Saturday and New Year’s Eve but will rapidly drop by Sunday evening. Wind chill will have it feeling between 28 to 30 degrees by midnight, making it a chilly start to 2024.

Temps will be warm this upcoming week and a coastal low will make its way up to the tristate area by Thursday.

Mixed precipitation can be expected on Thursday, with snow falling north and west of the city.