While the weekend was picture perfect, the question remains: will that translate into the beginning of the work week? Sadly, the answer is no.

A low-pressure system heading in our direction is expected to impact the area starting on Monday. Although it might not be picture perfect day, it won’t be a wash out. Expect increasing clouds with some scattered showers to develop during the day with temperatures climbing to around the 80-degree mark.

The low will continue to spin offshore for the next several days thereafter; so, expect slightly below average temperatures and some isolated showers to stick around until at least Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Nonetheless, any rain is beneficial since most of the tri-state region is in a moderate drought.

The pattern does, however, change later Thursday and into the latter half of next week and weekend. Improving conditions and warmer (summery) temperatures are expected. Temperatures should climb back into the upper 80s by the start of next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.