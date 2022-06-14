NEW YORK (PIX11) — Conditions are expected to stay on the seasonable side for the five boroughs on Tuesday.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s later this afternoon. A good deal of clouds are expected during the morning hours, and parts of southern New Jersey may even get a few raindrops, but all of that will give way to partly sunny skies.

More sunshine and pleasant temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s, and humidity levels will remain low as well.

New Yorkers should keep their umbrellas close on Thursday and Friday, though. There will be no all-day rain-outs, but a low-pressure system will bring a few showers and storms to the area. Temperatures will drop into the 70s on Thursday and then heat up to near 90 on Friday.

Cooler conditions and lower humidity can be expected this coming weekend.