NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be partly sunny this afternoon with a high temperature of 62 degrees in the city and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a weak front will move through the area during the afternoon. The high will be 60 in the city and in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool as winds will shift into the region. Highs will reach into the mid-50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and it will remain below average with a high of 57. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.