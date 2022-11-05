NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday features some clouds during the morning hours but a mix of sun and clouds is expected as the day progresses.

In addition, the prevailing southerly winds will keep the warm temperatures in place. Highs are expected to be a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The city will see a high near 74 degrees, and upper 60s to upper 70s for the suburbs. While the record high in Central Park of 78 degrees may be out of reach, some of the reporting stations may tie or surpass theirs.

On Sunday, New York City marathon runners can expect temperatures starting out in the low to mid-60s. Heading into the afternoon, temperatures will soar into the mid-70s, which would likely tie or break the current record of 74 set back in 2015. There will be a good deal of clouds due to an approaching cold front. That front could bring a light shower around late in the day for inland areas. Most of it should diminish as it approaches the coast.

Monday will feature more clouds, but it will start to clear out, especially in the afternoon. It’s also likely some areas will see a shower or two linger into the morning hours from Sunday’s system. Temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs in the mid-70s.

A secondary cold front passes Monday night and it will finally cool things down on Tuesday. It will still be above normal though with highs around 60 degrees.