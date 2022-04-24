NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday is looking like a repeat of Saturday. Minus the light showers that moved through parts of Long Island and Connecticut on Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds is expected once again and temperatures will remain in the low to mid-60s.

High pressure remains to the east of the region, steering in a cool and moist onshore flow. This is what allows for the partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, as well as keeping temps slightly below normal for this time of the year (65 degrees).

Other than an increase in cloud cover, Monday looks to stay dry and mild as well. The next storm system makes its way into the region on Tuesday. Although Tuesday’s cold front is expected to be weak, it still brings with it a chance of scattered showers throughout the day, and the wet weather is expected to persist into Wednesday morning.

The good news is that this isn’t the type of precipitation that will cause any washouts. In fact, the area is expected to rack less than a quarter of an inch. Thursday and Friday are looking brighter but breezy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.