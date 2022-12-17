NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sun returns, but the chill and wind will stick around.

While temperatures will be climbing into the lower 40s for the city, and upper 30s for the suburbs, the gusty winds make it feel more like around 30 degrees all day long. Under partly cloudy skies tonight, lows in the city dip near 30 degrees, with upper teens to mid-20s in the suburbs.

For tomorrow the winds shift more northerly making it a colder day. Despite having generally sunny skies, temperatures will only be in the upper 30s. Adding in the wind, it may feel more like the upper 20s at times.

The cold wind will continue to be an item heading into Monday, but temperatures will climb back into the lower 40s. Things will finally calm down by Tuesday, but daytime highs will continue to hover around 40 degrees through Thursday. In addition, some models indicate the possibility of rain and snow across the tri-state area, but it’s still too early to determine.