NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday gets off to a partly sunny start and warm temperatures. The high is expected to climb to 90 degrees in the city and mid-80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Adding humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s to triple digits across some parts of the region. A Heat Advisory does remain in place for portions of New Jersey and Connecticut through Sunday. On Saturday afternoon, another round of scattered storms is expected to develop with the possibility of some isolated areas receiving heavy downpours once again. Sunday will look very similar to Saturday with temps remaining in the 90s for the city and additional showers and storms passing through the area at some point in the afternoon.

The atmosphere may stabilize a bit by Monday with mainly sunny skies. It will be a hot and very humid day with highs climbing into the lower 90s. The heat index may end up approaching 100 during the afternoon.

Changes will start to move in on Tuesday and Wednesday as a slow-moving frontal boundary brings the risk of scattered showers and storms. It will remain to be hot on Tuesday with temperatures topping out at around 90. The front may slow down and meander to the south on Wednesday keeping the risk of showers around. temperatures should cool down to around 80.

By Thursday, a secondary front will bring the risk of storms, then clear out the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the lower 80s.