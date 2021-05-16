Partly sunny end to weekend with 80-degree temps on the way this week

NEW YORK — Slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of afternoon showers will cap off the weekend Sunday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon with highs rising into the 80s. Storms could pass over north and west of New York City after 1 p.m.

However, the potential for showers won’t last. Most of the workweek looks dry, but there is a chance for rain and storms later in the week.

High temperatures will steadily rise each day this week, hitting the mid-80s by Wednesday and continuing into at least Thursday.

