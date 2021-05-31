Partly sunny, cooler Memorial Day than we’re used to

NEW YORK — After record breaking temperatures and rainfall this weekend, things start to warm up a bit as the sun returns for Memorial Day.

After rain put a damper on outdoor holiday weekend plans, things will dry up Memorial Day for one last hope at an enjoyable day.

We can expect clouds and a bit of a drizzle early Monday, giving way to partly sunny skies by the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 68 in the city and low 70s for the suburbs.

The warmup will continue through the week with highs near normal or slightly above average. There could also be a late day shower on Wednesday, mainly north and west of the city. Another round is slated to arrive on Thursday. Finally, summer-like weather returns next weekend.

