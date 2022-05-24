NEW YORK (PIX11) — After an unseasonably warm weekend with temps soaring well into the 90s, Tuesday comes in with seasonable weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies are expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 66. At night, it will be partly cloudy, with temps possibly plummeting to the 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs topping out in the 60s in the afternoon. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, as well. Friday will bring showers mainly after noon, with afternoon highs reaching the high 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with afternoon highs expected to reach almost 80. Sunday will have mostly sunny skies, with temps soaring well past 80. Memorial Day will have a partly sunny afternoon, with a high near 81.