NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warm front will approach the region from the south as onshore winds will be cooler air into portions of the area. Sun to mix with clouds is expected this afternoon with temperatures that will be above average over parts of the area. The high will be 70 in the city, low 60s for coastal areas and low 80s over inland spots.

Thursday will be sunny early with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. Temperatures will feel more like late June than mid-April with a high of 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs, cooler near the coast.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers late in the day as a cold front will work its way toward the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler as northwest wind will bring Canadian air back to the area. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued cool with temperatures in the mid-50s for much of the region. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as an area of low pressure will develop close by. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool with a high of 56 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.