NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will feature a good deal of cloud and sun mix as a frontal boundary passes to the north. Highs will be in the mid-40s, but there will be a breeze at times making it feel slightly colder. Areas north and west of the city have the potential to receive a few flurries at times as well.

The winds should diminish as high pressure moves through the region tomorrow. Expect highs to drop off a few degrees, but still be around 40 degrees. The area sees plenty of sunshine to start the day, but clouds will be on the increase during the latter part of the day well ahead of an approaching system.

As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the approaching system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations look to be very limited due to the fact that they may end up mixing with rain, especially along coastal sections.

Any rain or snow associated with the weak disturbance will taper off Monday morning and skies will clear out. Temperatures will be around the mid-40s.