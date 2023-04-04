NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore on Tuesday as a stationary front will drift closer to the region by this evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower mainly north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front will remain draped over the area. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will pass to the north of the region. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 74 in the city, and a low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler as high pressure will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, the low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with cool temperatures as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures near 60 degrees for much of the area. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.