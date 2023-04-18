NEW YORK (PIX11) — The summer-like weather closes out for a few days, as chillier temperatures return with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds on Tuesday.

High pressure will gradually work its way closer to the region as low pressure moves offshore into the Canadian Maritimes. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 58 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will influence the weather in the area. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, lo9w to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and milder as a warm front will drift further north and pass through the region later in the day. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, and the upper 60s to near 70 in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high pressure will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy as cooler air will move into the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and continued seasonably with temperatures in the mid-60s for much of the region.