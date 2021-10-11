Partly cloudy, breezy holiday Monday

NEW YORK — After a gloomy Sunday, the weather will improve for New Yorkers to enjoy the rest of their holiday weekend.

If you’re heading to the parade Monday, expect some sunshine to peek through lingering clouds, as well as a breeze as it gets underway in Manhattan.

We’ll see clouds decrease as we head into the afternoon Monday. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees in the city and across the area.

To check out PIX11’s interactive radar map, click here

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower, mainly south of the city. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and continued unseasonably warm with a high temperature of 74 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-70s for much of the region.

Friday will feel like summer as high pressure continues to bring unseasonably warm air up from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature could possibly lift to near 80 for some areas.