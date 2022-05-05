NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for much of the region bringing tranquil conditions to the area. Partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures that will finally be above average. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing again as another storm system will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain continuing as low pressure will pass to the south of the area. Winds will be onshore and temperatures will be below average. The high will be 55 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy early with clearing skies toward the afternoon as low pressure slowly drifts away from the region. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and milder with temperatures in the mid-60s for much of the area.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will move to the north of the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers developing during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, low to mid-60s in the suburbs.