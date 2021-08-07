Overnight rain lasts into Sunday morning

NEW YORK — A small coastal system is heading toward the tri-state area Saturday night.

Rain showers will begin from south to north, with rain in the city around midnight into the wee hours of the morning.

The showers continue through Sunday morning, but most of us are dry again in the early afternoon. The exception is on Long Island, where the rain will linger longer. An easterly fetch off the ocean will keep temperatures much cooler, with most of the tri-state area only reaching the low 80s, with upper 70s along the coast.

The upcoming workweek looks hot and humid, with highs approaching 90 degrees by mid-week.