NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the week started on a pleasant note, a cool easterly flow is expected to bring in clouds around through the middle part of the week.

At the same time, a storm system to the south will track slowly north, bringing some rain starting on Thursday. It will also be the start of an unsettled stretch that looks to continue into the weekend.

Skies will remain partly cloudy into Monday night. The easterly flow that developed may bring in a cloud cover during the overnight hours.

An area of high pressure off New England will continue to bring the easterly flow on Tuesday. That will keep a good deal of clouds around, and it will also cause temperatures to take a step back into the upper 70s.

The easterly flow may weaken a little bit, allowing for more breaks of sun around on Wednesday. Expect highs to remain into the mid-70s.

For the latter part of the week, the high pressure keeping us dry through Wednesday will shift offshore. That will allow a storm system to the south to creep its way north, bringing the chance of showers. Thursday will see temperatures back down into the lower 70s. Friday may see some sunny breaks and that should enough to bump temperatures back up to around 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, the unsettled pattern looks to continue into the weekend. A few scattered showers and storms may develop each day, with highs holding in the lower 80s.