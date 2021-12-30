Overcast, mild Thursday; tracking rain to kick off the new year

NEW YORK — Here we go again! It was a wet start to the day Thursday, with low visibility across the region.

The only difference is that temperatures were slightly milder. That said, there wasn’t a threat of an icy glaze in Sullivan and Ulster counties as previously reported earlier in the week. The bulk of Thursday’s showers came to an end around 6 a.m. However, with a stationary front south of the region, there is a chance of a few spotty showers during the day and at night.

For Friday, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of peeks of sun. So far, it still looks dry with increasing clouds for the Times Square ball drop and a temperature reading of 46 degrees. Then we gear up for a soggy start to the New Year on Saturday morning.

In addition to rain, anticipate spring-like temps with highs approaching 60 over the holiday weekend. There may be moments of moderate to heavy rainfall followed by gusty winds. While severe weather isn’t expected at this point, there could be minor flooding to contend with rain totals ranging from .5 to around an inch. Wind gusts are also slated to reach 30-40 mph.

There could be a few flakes as the system departs, mainly north and west of the city. It all depends on the timing of the strong cold front that’s set to arrive with this next system.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will be replaced with cold temperatures next week, reminding us that winter is here.

Seven-day forecast for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (PIX11 Weather Team)