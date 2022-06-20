NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day as a front will work its way into the region from the west.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with lighter winds and low humidity. The high temperature will be 80 degrees in New York City and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing later in the day as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a storm system will slowly pass through the region. The high temperature will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be cloudy with a continuing chance of showers as low pressure will drift into the area. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 76 in New York City and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.