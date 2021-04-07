One more pleasant day before changes for the weekend

NEW YORK — The gorgeous stretch continues for at least one more day.

From there, things start to go downhill but it will be gradual. A slow-moving storm system will bring the chance for a few showers on Saturday, but steadier rain may develop by Sunday morning as a cold front approaches.



It will be a pleasant Wednesday evening as high pressure settles in from Eastern Canada. Temperatures will end up dropping to around 50.



It will be a delightful Thursday as the Mets have their home opener in Flushing. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s under generally sunny skies.



Things start to take a turn on Friday. Winds will shift more easterly and along with a frontal boundary to the west will bring some clouds in. The overcast skies and the onshore flow will keep temperatures in the 50s for much of the day before it tops out at around 60 in the afternoon.



The frontal boundary that has been meandering to the west of the region for much of the week, will finally shift eastward. That could bring an occasional shower during the day on Saturday.

Steadier rain may develop later in the night and continue into Sunday morning as the trailing cold front moves toward the East Coast. Even though it will be raining from time to time, temperatures will still be able to climb into the low to mid 60s.



The cold front will move offshore by Monday, but an upper-level low will lag behind. That will keep clouds around with the continued risk of showers. Temperatures will end up at around 60 degrees.