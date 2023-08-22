NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of high pressure settling across the Great Lakes continues to bring this beautiful weather across the Northeast.

Heading toward the end of the week, things turn sour as a storm system approaches, starting with a warm front that could bring some light showers on Thursday, then thunderstorms associated with a cold front on Friday.

Skies will generally remain clear Tuesday night. Winds will turn light allowing temperatures to dip into the lower 60s in the city. Many outlying suburbs will end up in the 50s.

Wednesday features more sunshine for much of the day, with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Late in the day, clouds will appear ahead of the next storm system.

Clouds will move in early on Thursday, and there may be a few light showers from time to time during the day. An onshore flow will make it feel damp and cool as temperatures struggle to reach the mid-70s.

By Friday, the cold front crossed through, bringing the chance of some thunderstorms. Some storms may produce torrential downpours and cause street flooding on area roadways. Ahead of the front, a southerly wind will cause temperatures to bump back to around 80.

Another weak disturbance passes through, keeping the risk of an isolated thunderstorm possible on Saturday. However, much of the region looks to be dry, with temperatures holding at around 80. The front should move further off the coast, and that will cause temperatures to back down into the upper 70s by Sunday under mostly sunny skies.