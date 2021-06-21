One more hot, humid day Monday before things start to cool off

We’re in the midst of what could be the second heat wave of the month of June for some areas in our region.

Expect one more day of hazy, hot and humid weather before cooler temps arrives in the tri-state region Tuesday and beyond.

We can expect partly sunny skies Monday afternoon as a cold front starts working its way into the region.

The high temperature will be around 89 in the city, upper 80s or even maybe 90 for inland spots. but in the upper 70s over Long Island and coastal areas.

An approaching cold front will trigger thunderstorms Monday evening, and a few showers will persist into the first half of Tuesday.

By dinnertime on Tuesday, we’ll start to notice less humid air moving in with clearing skies, and high temperatures returning to the mid 70s by Wednesday.